Idaho increases vaccines delivered to the state in anticipation of people getting the shot

“One, there’s an increase across our region in the number of people getting that first does, right now.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is seeing an increase in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to the state.

The week of August 8. Idaho received 40 thousand vaccine doses, the following week of August 15th 114 thousand were delivered, as reported on the state’s coronavirus website.

KMVT spoke with the South Central Public Health District to see the reason for this. Brianna Bodily with the health district says the state is currently only ordering the amount of vaccine they believe they can use.

She explains we are not getting any extra doses because there is more available on the national level. Each healthcare provider tells the state how much they need, so with more doses being delivered, it means one of two things.

“One, there’s an increase across our region in the number of people getting that first does, right now,” said Bodily. “And then two, this third dose that is being provided, and the possibility of a booster dose in the near future has some providers wanting to, not quite stock up, but have plenty on hand just in case there is a surge in desire for those shots.”

Bodily added right now the 3rd dose is only available for immunocompromised individuals and the booster is not fully approved for the general public.

