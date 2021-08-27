Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Interpreters are available at St. Luke’s Health System

Hospital Interpreter
Hospital Interpreter(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley is trying to bridge the gap between language barriers and proper healthcare.

One service many don’t know about is the interpreters.

If somebody who doesn’t speak English comes to any of St. Luke’s Hospitals or clinics, the cultural and language department helps the patient understand and navigate the health system.

Many people who move here from another country aren’t aware of this program and that it is free to the patient.

They are able to service 85 different languages a year.

“We use our medical record, and we can say Monica needs a Spanish interpreter, so every time Monica comes to the St. Luke’s clinic, she will have an interpreter, we don’t have to keep asking the same question over and over again, now we know that Monica will need a Spanish interpreter, every time she comes to st. Luke’s,’ said Monica Flores, the cultural and language department supervisor.

The services are free to the public.

They want anybody who may need them to be able to get the health care they need.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Vaccine
Health district clarifies who qualifies for third COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Little: Three coronavirus treatment centers to be set up to free up hospital space
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Pfizer
Idaho increases vaccines delivered to the state in anticipation of people getting the shot