Fit and Well Idaho: Interpreters are available at St. Luke’s Health System

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley is trying to bridge the gap between language barriers and proper healthcare.

One service many don’t know about is the interpreters.

If somebody who doesn’t speak English comes to any of St. Luke’s Hospitals or clinics, the cultural and language department helps the patient understand and navigate the health system.

Many people who move here from another country aren’t aware of this program and that it is free to the patient.

They are able to service 85 different languages a year.

“We use our medical record, and we can say Monica needs a Spanish interpreter, so every time Monica comes to the St. Luke’s clinic, she will have an interpreter, we don’t have to keep asking the same question over and over again, now we know that Monica will need a Spanish interpreter, every time she comes to st. Luke’s,’ said Monica Flores, the cultural and language department supervisor.

The services are free to the public.

They want anybody who may need them to be able to get the health care they need.

