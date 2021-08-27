Advertisement

Gov. Little: Three coronavirus treatment centers to be set up to free up hospital space

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Gov. Brad Little says three COVID-19 treatment facilities will be set up soon to help free up hospital space across the state.

The facilities will be in the Treasure Valley, northern Idaho and eastern Idaho. Precise locations for the facilities have yet to be announced, but “North Idaho will be the priority,” where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where local hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene has said it’s a matter of time before it requests crisis standards with the Idaho Department of Welfare.

“There are too many unvaccinated people in our hospitals right now,” Governor Little said. “We need to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so everyone else can continue to access healthcare for strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, and other emergencies.”

Little says the facilities will be for monoclonal antibody treatment, which helps keep folks from getting severely ill and requiring hospitalization. Other states have set up these treatment centers, including Florida and Texas. Folks will need a referral from a doctor to be treated at one of these clinics.

Additional treatment centers may be added later, Little says, and all treatments will be free.

