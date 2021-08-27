Gridiron Grind: Jerome prepares for showdown with Gooding

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome is coming off a 7-3 mark and winners of the Great Basin title in 2020.

The Tigers also won our social media contest this month, earning the top prize from PSI.

Thanks to Lin Gowan and PSI, the Jerome Tigers are $200 richer for garnering the most votes in our social media contest.

After the photo opportunity, the boys went to work, as they travel to 3A powerhouse Gooding on Friday.

“They’re well coached, they have good schemes and they have good playmakers,” explained Jerome head coach Sid Gambles.

“It will be a pretty hard game, pretty physical.”

Logan Worthington will be tasked with guarding Michigan commit Colston Loveland.

“Kid’s a great kid, he’s great athlete,” said Worthington.

A player he’s familiar with, after making a big play on him last year

“Like I went up, high-pointed the ball, brought it down and it was an incomplete pass, so,” Worthington explained.

Coach Sid Gambles says Gooding is loaded with talent, but the real battle to watch will be what the line does.

“We know about Loveland, we know about their quarterback, but let’s see what happens in the trenches and hopefully we can hold our own there,” Gambles said.

And Riley Sheppeard is up to the challenge.

“Good game against them last year, but we mainly shot ourselves in the foot, that’s why we lost,” Sheppeard said. “I think we’re expecting a good team to go against them tomorrow. I think we’ll avenge ourselves very well.

Jerome will feature two new quarterbacks this year, both sophomores in Daniel Gil and Zander Bingham.

“We tried to simulate and make some tough environments for them, but nothing is like game day,” Gambles explained. “The speed and adrenaline that’s flowing. They’re great kids, whatever happens, we’ll be okay.”

Be sure to catch this Game of the Week, featuring two of our best 11-man teams

