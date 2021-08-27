Health district clarifies who qualifies for third COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now fully approved by the FDA for those 16 and up and both Pfizer and Moderna approved for a third dose some people are confused as to if they qualify for a third shot.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with the South Central Health District to clarify just who qualifies at this time.

Brianna Bodily with the health district says currently only immunocompromised individuals qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Research is still being done on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to determine if a booster is needed for people who received that shot.

She tells up immunocompromised people may not have developed the same number of anti-bodies as others who received the first two doses and need a boost to their immune system.

“What they ask if you got Moderna as your first two doses, your third dose should be Moderna,” said Bodily. “Same thing with Pfizer, if it was your first two doses your third dose should be Pfizer. However, if you cannot find a provider offering the vaccine you received you can swap. That’s not the preferred method and some providers will not offer that as an option.”

She added being immunocompromised can be for several different reasons and to contact your doctor if you think you might fall into that category and need a third vaccine dose.

