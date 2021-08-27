Advertisement

High School Sports Round-Up

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:33 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

THURSDAY

Girls Soccer

Community School 7, Filer 1: Pacing the Cutthroats, Tatum Minor 3, Mia Hansmeyer 2, Maya Lightner, Ruby Crist. Assists: Crist. Izzy Garcia scored the lone goal for the Wildcats.

Twin Falls 3, Century 0: Chowder Bailey started the first goal, assisted by Jaycee Bell, Madelyn McQueen was able to outhustle the defense to net the second goal. Zoey Thompson scored the final goal from way out to wrap up the game. Sydney Jund and her defense earned the shutout.

Volleyball

Gooding 3, Wendell 2: (25-12; 25-3; 25-11) For the Senators, Izzie Stockham produced 12 kills and 8 digs, while Alx Roe added 6 kills and 9 digs. Reece Fleming totaled 24 assists and 8 digs.

Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Sun Valley Community School 6, Declo 0: (Walker Pate 3, Nils Galloway, Campbell Spoor & Colin Hanna)

Wood River 4, Burley 0

Girls Soccer

Wood River 2, Burley 0

Volleyball

Twin Falls 3, Burley 1: (26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 20-25)

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer

Community School 11, Declo 1: (Mia Hansmeyer 2, Attie Murray 2, Ruby Crist 2, Scarlet Rixon, Graysen Strine, Logan Lindstrom, Maya Lightner, Callan Duke) Assists: Ruby Crist, Graysen Strine, Maya Lightner, Attie Murray.

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls 8, Mountain Home 1: For the Bruins - Jaycee Bell (1), Madelyn McQueen (3), Haylee Stallions (1), Tiffany Humphries (2) and Tessa Nebeker (1).

Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 3

