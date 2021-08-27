Advertisement

ISP reminds drivers to remain vigilant while on the roads

Right now, we are in what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days", especially for teen drivers...
Right now, we are in what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days", especially for teen drivers enjoying summer vacation. (Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 72 people have died on Idaho’s roads since Memorial Day.

Last year, 62 people died throughout the entire summer travel season.

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days.

Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police says overall they have seen more people on the roads this summer, and much less patience from drivers.

Lt. Rausch is reminding drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get where they are going, and to always pay attention to the task at hand.

“We are asking people again to understand that everybody wants to get out and see the world again, we need to practice, we talk about social distancing, we need to practice that in our cars, give people some space, that space is safety,” said Lt. Rausch.

He also reminds drivers to always wear their seatbelt when driving or riding in the car.

Law enforcement is joining together with more patrols until Labor Day.

They hope the patrols will catch those under the influence and save lives.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Tournament logo courtesy of First Federal
Magic Valley charity feeling the love after $10,000 grand prize
The Y Knot Winery experienced crop depredation from a herd of urban deer.
Fish and Game work with Y Knot Winery to reduce crop loss due to deer
Idaho Board of Education OKs proposal for full-time kindergarten