ISP reminds drivers to remain vigilant while on the roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 72 people have died on Idaho’s roads since Memorial Day.

Last year, 62 people died throughout the entire summer travel season.

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days.

Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police says overall they have seen more people on the roads this summer, and much less patience from drivers.

Lt. Rausch is reminding drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get where they are going, and to always pay attention to the task at hand.

“We are asking people again to understand that everybody wants to get out and see the world again, we need to practice, we talk about social distancing, we need to practice that in our cars, give people some space, that space is safety,” said Lt. Rausch.

He also reminds drivers to always wear their seatbelt when driving or riding in the car.

Law enforcement is joining together with more patrols until Labor Day.

They hope the patrols will catch those under the influence and save lives.

