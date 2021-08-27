Advertisement

Lt. Gov. McGeachin ordered to release task force records

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been ordered to turn over public documents regarding her education task force to journalists after a judge found she had no legitimate reason to withhold them.

In a scathing written ruling made Thursday, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler said McGeachin’s attempts at withholding the documents from public view were so baseless and frivolous that her office should pay the Idaho Press Club’s legal fees plus an additional $750 penalty.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July, after several journalists said they were wrongly denied access to public records about her newly created Education Task Force charged with investigating alleged “indoctrination” in public schools.

