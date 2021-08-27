Lynch Foundation holds annual Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Golf Scramble

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lynch Foundation held their 4th annual Shaylon Shaffer Memorial Golf Scramble Friday morning.

“My brother and I lost a very good friend, that’s why it’s the Shaylon Shaffer Memorial, we lost him about 5 years ago now, we do that in his honor, we want to make sure we are here to support the local community, and it affects all people throughout various ages, whether you are a veteran, younger kids, older kids, it affects everyone,” said Scott Lynch, one of the board members.

Golfers from around the community are able to sign up to compete in the tournament. All of the money raised from the event goes back into the local community to organizations that work to help people in the community who are struggling with a mental health disorder.

“It goes to the Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert area, we try to keep all the money together and try to support our young youth, veterans, everyone who has some mental health issues, we are here to try to support the community,” said Lynch.

This year they aimed to raise $100,000 dollars.

The Simply Hope Family Outreach will be one of the recipients of the money and their director is grateful for the community support.

“Simply Hope started 7 years ago because I had a son who overdosed from prescription pain medicine, and I couldn’t find help in the community so we started an outreach that has co-dependency groups, recovery groups, art therapy, sound therapy, divorce support,” said Nancy Winmill, the director.

Winmill says it is amazing to see the Mini-Cassia community come together to support a meaningful cause.

“I can hardly talk about it without getting choked up, my friend Sherry Allred and I were talking one day and we found no support, and no we are able to do so much because of the generosity of the people and help them overcome situations in their lives that are difficult to handle as a family,” said Winmill.

