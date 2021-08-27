Magic Valley charity feeling the love after $10,000 grand prize

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, First Federal Savings Bank awarded sixteen thousand dollars to charities around the Magic Valley as a part of its Rock Paper Scissors competition.

Rudy’s a Cook’s Paradise conquered the field of sixty-four to win the ten-thousand-dollar grand prize for its charity of choice, Because Kids Grieve.

The organization’s president Mike Seward says the award money was a complete surprise and will be vital is pursuing their mission of providing resources to Magic Valley children struggling to overcome the grief of losing a loved one.

“To be recognized, to have somebody be able to say, ‘we picked you, we saw what you do, or we saw your website,’ that’s very affirming to us,” Seward said. “The whole bunch of us are celebrating.”

Seward says the award money will help the charity provide members with events like camps and group therapy sessions as well as paying for overhead costs.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.