Advertisement

Magic Valley Model Railroaders look forward to the Twin Falls County Fair

The Railroaders are excited to be at the Twin Falls County Fair this upcoming week.
The Railroaders are excited to be at the Twin Falls County Fair this upcoming week.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are getting ready for the Twin Falls County Fair next week.

The club has been preparing to show its model railroads off to the public.

Last year, they were only able to display the G scale since it was outside, but this year, they will be able to welcome people into their building where kids can learn about the work that goes into building the displays.

They have 4 different villages people can see.

“You can’t wait till you see the smiles when they leave, or they laugh when they find out there is actually a deer on top of that mountain, there is actually a watchtower up there, and by the way, how many fire hydrants are there in town, so we have fun with people doing that, we are excited that the public can come out and enjoy model railroading,” said Marvin Barnes, a volunteer.

The fair begins Wednesday, September 1. and runs through September 6.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Prescribed Burns
Your opinion is wanted on a burn proposal for the Sawtooth National Forest
Right now, we are in what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days", especially for teen drivers...
ISP reminds drivers to remain vigilant while on the roads
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Tournament logo courtesy of First Federal
Magic Valley charity feeling the love after $10,000 grand prize