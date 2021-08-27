Magic Valley Model Railroaders look forward to the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are getting ready for the Twin Falls County Fair next week.

The club has been preparing to show its model railroads off to the public.

Last year, they were only able to display the G scale since it was outside, but this year, they will be able to welcome people into their building where kids can learn about the work that goes into building the displays.

They have 4 different villages people can see.

“You can’t wait till you see the smiles when they leave, or they laugh when they find out there is actually a deer on top of that mountain, there is actually a watchtower up there, and by the way, how many fire hydrants are there in town, so we have fun with people doing that, we are excited that the public can come out and enjoy model railroading,” said Marvin Barnes, a volunteer.

The fair begins Wednesday, September 1. and runs through September 6.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.