Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data gathered by South Central Public Health District, hospitals in our area are all nearing, or at, capacity, meaning many non-emergency patients will need to seek care elsewhere.

The problem is, surrounding hospitals, in and around Idaho, are also facing the same issue.

“Our counties are in critical, or even high for some of these counties, that don’t quite have that high rate yet, but are surrounded by hospitals that cannot take care of their residents,” said Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health District,” whether or not they have COVID-19.”

For hospitals in our area, the impacts of increased patient loads are already taking effect.

“We’re already providing what we would normally feel is sub-optimal care to our patients,” said Dr. Joshua Kern of St. Luke’s. “We’ve had to extend nursing ratios so that every nurse is taking care of more patients than they normally would.”

The main difference between this surge and the peaks of last winter, age. According to Dr. Kern, COVID patients requiring intensive care are younger than ever before.

“The average age in our ICU yesterday was 42, those are people on ventilators,” Dr. Kern said. “The vaccination rate on people in the ICU is zero, everybody in the ICU is unvaccinated.”

According to experts, what is most concerning is there is no sign hospitals will be able to reverse course any time soon, especially with fall and winter, and the corresponding increases in other sicknesses, on the horizon.

“Knowing that we are already at this critical situation and we’re likely going to continue to need that hospital care in the future, probably more of it, that is what is alarming,” Bodily said. The forecast is much more alarming than even what we’re looking at right now.”

Or as Dr. Kern put it simply, “Every indication is that we’re on the verge of getting much worse.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.