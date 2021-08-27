Advertisement

Your opinion is wanted on a burn proposal for the Sawtooth National Forest

Prescribed burns could limit fire danger
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth National Forest is asking for the public’s opinion on a new prescribed burn proposal.

The project would begin next year and continue for the next 15-20 years.

If the plan is approved, prescribed burning would take place on scales between 10 to 10,000 acres of land controlled by the National Forest.

The main goals of this proposal are to help mitigate any wildfire risks, as well as improving brush habitats.

“This is basically a large-scale proposal that would give the forest service the ability to increase the efficiency of the vegetation community and habitat restoration,” says Steve Clezie, a forest fuels planner at the national forest.” These actions will identify projects where managers can successfully reintroduce prescribed fires at the landscape level.”

Public input will be accepted now through September 24.

Click here to view the proposal.

Click here to submit feedback.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

The Railroaders are excited to be at the Twin Falls County Fair this upcoming week.
Magic Valley Model Railroaders look forward to the Twin Falls County Fair
Right now, we are in what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days", especially for teen drivers...
ISP reminds drivers to remain vigilant while on the roads
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Tournament logo courtesy of First Federal
Magic Valley charity feeling the love after $10,000 grand prize