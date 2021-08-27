Your opinion is wanted on a burn proposal for the Sawtooth National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth National Forest is asking for the public’s opinion on a new prescribed burn proposal.

The project would begin next year and continue for the next 15-20 years.

If the plan is approved, prescribed burning would take place on scales between 10 to 10,000 acres of land controlled by the National Forest.

The main goals of this proposal are to help mitigate any wildfire risks, as well as improving brush habitats.

“This is basically a large-scale proposal that would give the forest service the ability to increase the efficiency of the vegetation community and habitat restoration,” says Steve Clezie, a forest fuels planner at the national forest.” These actions will identify projects where managers can successfully reintroduce prescribed fires at the landscape level.”

Public input will be accepted now through September 24.

Click here to view the proposal.

Click here to submit feedback.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.