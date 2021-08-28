Gooding uses late offensive surge to beat Jerome

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Week 1 matchup of reigning conference champions, Gooding comes back to win a low-scoring game against Jerome, 14-9.

The Tigers scored the only three points of the first half and took a 9-0 lead early in the second half when Daniel Gill and Gavin Capps connected for a touchdown pass.

Gooding, however, scored on the first play of the fourth quarter and got the two-point conversion to make it a 9-8 game.

After forcing a Jerome turnover on the next drive, Gooding converted a 3rd and long using tight end Colston Loveland. After Loveland took it down to the 1-yard line, quarterback Kurtis Adkinson punched it in on the next play to give Gooding a 14-9 lead.

Gooding’s Dakota Sage would sack Jerome’s Gill on fourth down with under three minutes left to seal the 14-9 victory.

The senior-laden Senators controlled the line of scrimmage late in the game.

”I think us seniors really just stepped up in the end and coaches didn’t really have to make calls we kind in the huddle said what we wanted to run and that ended up working,” said senior lineman Cooper Pavkov.

“After half time we just knew we had to get going so we could win this game,” said senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson. “It was great adversity but to have that in the first half of the season, it’s going to help in the long run,” said senior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson.

Gooding will host Canyon Ridge next Friday, September 3.

Jerome will host Kimberly next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.