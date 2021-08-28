Kimberly falls to Snake River in high-scoring affair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — District V versus IV showdown at Snake River.

On the Panthers first drive, Jace Mortensen takes the handoff and piles his way into the end zone, 7-0 Snake River.

On the next possession, Heath Owens get the shotgun snap and launches it deep down the sideline and finds Gatlin Bair for the touchdown. What a grab by the sophomore wide receiver!

Snake River would strike back, Mortensen takes the handoff and marches down the middle of the field for a massive gain. The Panthers would score later in the drive.

Near the end of the half, Cole Gilbert rolls to his right and throws a dime to Rylan Anderson in the back of the end zone.

Snake River picks up their first win of the season in a shootout, 57-40.

