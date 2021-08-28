Minico starts the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2018

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bonneville Bees went to Bill Matthews Field to take on the 1-0 Minico Spartans to kick off their season.

The Bees, who are seeking their first win since the 2019 season started off the game with a fumble inside their own ten yard line on the first play from scrimmage.

But the Bees stood strong, forcing a three-and-out leading to a missed field goal.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bees stung first taking an 8-0 lead midway through the second.

The score woke up the Spartans who then rattled off nineteen straight points to take a 19-8 lead into halftime.

That trend would continue in the second half, with the Spartans holding the bees scoreless.

Final score: Spartans 26, Bees 8.

