Mountain Home bests Burley on the road

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mountain Home Tigers traveled to Burley to take on the Bobcats in a rematch of last year’s season opener. This game was a tale of two halves.

The Tigers opened up the game on a 28-0 run, running all over the Burley Bobcats home field.

But, the Bobcats would not go down easy, scoring just with forty seconds left in the first half taking momentum into the locker room.

The momentum carried the Bobcats back into the game, scoring 14 more consecutive points in the second half to draw close.

But the Tigers defense was able to just hang on, holding off the Bobcats fierce rally and taking the season opening win.

Final score: Tigers 28, Bobcats 21.

