Murtaugh beats Hansen for fifth consecutive time, holds onto Wagon Wheel

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Junior Benites ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns, while Cesar Alberto chipped in 177 yards and two touchdowns and the Murtaugh Red Devils defeated the Hansen Huskies for the fifth year in a row, by the final of 62-26.

With the win, the Wagon Wheel remains in Murtaugh.

Ashton Andersen also ran for 69 yards. While on defense, returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Red Devils led 22-20 late in the first half, before erupting after halftime.

Red Devils improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 0-1.

OTHER 8-MAN SCORES:

Carey 52, Garden Valley: Conner Simpson had four touchdowns in the shutout.

Rockland 54, Camas 20

Castleford 64, Challis 0

