Advertisement

Murtaugh beats Hansen for fifth consecutive time, holds onto Wagon Wheel

Junior Benites had four touchdowns in the rout
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:09 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Junior Benites ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns, while Cesar Alberto chipped in 177 yards and two touchdowns and the Murtaugh Red Devils defeated the Hansen Huskies for the fifth year in a row, by the final of 62-26.

With the win, the Wagon Wheel remains in Murtaugh.

Ashton Andersen also ran for 69 yards. While on defense, returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Red Devils led 22-20 late in the first half, before erupting after halftime.

Red Devils improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 0-1.

OTHER 8-MAN SCORES:

Carey 52, Garden Valley: Conner Simpson had four touchdowns in the shutout.

Rockland 54, Camas 20

Castleford 64, Challis 0

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

High School Sports Round-Up
Jerome is coming off a 7-3 mark and winners of the Great Basin title in 2020.
Jerome Football
Gridiron Grind: Jerome prepares for showdown with Gooding
The Mushers are ready to contend with the talent of the Sawtooth Conference.
Camas Football