Twin Falls wins first season opener in three years

Bruins avenge loss to Falcons
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls scored in every quarter, prevailing to a 28-14 win over Vallivue. Their biggest lead was 28-6, with 6:13 left in the game.

Andy Geilman threw for two touchdowns and 145 yards. Wyatt Solosabal rushed for 91 yards, a touchdown and also caught a pass for a touchdown. Teagen Severe led the group with 95 receiving yards, he also caught a 21-yard pass for a TD. Zaine Ruiz ran in the final TD for a yard.

Team totals: The Falcons rushed for 222 yards, compared to the Bruins’ 194. Vallivue passed for 63, whereas Twin Falls produced 168.

