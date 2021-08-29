Area teams split at 8-Man Classic

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley and Raft River grab opening weekend wins, while Lighthouse Christian and Glenns Ferry come up short at the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.

There was a quadruple-header of high school football games at Middleton High School Saturday.

In the first week of the football season, Oakley, Raft River, Lighthouse Christian, and Glenns Ferry all played non-conference games against schools from across the Gem State.

Scores:

Oakley 54, Lapwai 34.

Kendrick 42, Lighthouse Christian 36.

Raft River 48, Clearwater Valley 0.

Prairie 48, Glenns Ferry 14.

