Area teams split at 8-Man Classic
Oakley wins 54-34, Raft River throttles Clearwater Valley 48-0.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley and Raft River grab opening weekend wins, while Lighthouse Christian and Glenns Ferry come up short at the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
There was a quadruple-header of high school football games at Middleton High School Saturday.
In the first week of the football season, Oakley, Raft River, Lighthouse Christian, and Glenns Ferry all played non-conference games against schools from across the Gem State.
Scores:
Oakley 54, Lapwai 34.
Kendrick 42, Lighthouse Christian 36.
Raft River 48, Clearwater Valley 0.
Prairie 48, Glenns Ferry 14.
