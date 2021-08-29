Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive at Dover Air Force...
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan