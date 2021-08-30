15th annual RC Airshow hosted in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fifteenth annual radio-controlled air show returned to Twin Falls Saturday and the RC plane community welcomed it back with open arms.

RC planes whipped around the Twin Falls RC airfield at speeds over 130 miles per hour.

“It’s just been a great day. We have this annually, we missed last year because of COVID, but this year it is a big turnout,” said President Olen Foreman. “We have over 250 people here which is a great turnout.”

Foreman, who has coordinated the event since its inception, has made a concerted effort to assure the day is full of fun for everyone involved.

“It’s a family event, so we also do a lot of things for the kids,” Foreman said. “We have a candy drop; we have a lot of gliders and giveaways for the kids.”

RC flying has grown in popularity in the area over the years, but many in the community hope to see more kids involved, to be able to keep the tradition alive.

Events like these help in the cause.

“It’s fun to have them be able to come out here and enjoy this and to get back into crowds again. Especially to see this many kids out here,” said attendee Shawn Moffitt, “that you hope you can get into a hobby like this that will enjoy it.”

Young pilots at the event say that the older generation of flyers has helped them grow to truly enjoy the hobby.

“Probably my favorite part is flying the planes,” said attendee Jakob Trapp, “also talking to them about stuff, they know a lot about it and I can learn from them.”

