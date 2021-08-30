Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley

Latest News

A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal
On Saturday afternoon Reclaim Idaho collected signatures for their Quality Education Act...
Reclaim Idaho holds signature drive in Twin Falls
A nurse and a school resource officer are shown working together to save the life of a student...
VIDEO: Nurse, school resource officer save high school student’s life
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan