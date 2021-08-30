Hagerman Market continues to bring more people to small town

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With live music, games and attractions for all, the Hagerman Market has been going strong all summer continuing to be a way to draw more attention to the small town’s many offerings.

“Well, the whole idea was to actually get people to coming to Hagerman because it’s such a beautiful place and there are things to do now because we’re making sure,” said event organizer CJ Holmes. “That keeps them excited because people want to go someplace and do something. So, they can come here then they can go into town or go fishing.”

The efforts by the Hagerman Valley Foundation to bring more people into the area have been successful, and vendors, who have seen much better sales than in years past, can attest to that.

“We’ve had people say that they have heard from people who have come camping in Hagerman and down in Buhl,” said vendor Melissa Kennison. They tell other people, so more people come camping and they stop by.”

While the market has grown, even needing a larger location this year, the group has made sure to maintain a smalltown feel.

“I enjoy the fact that it’s family-oriented,” Kennison said. “I can bring my son out and he plays with the other vendor kids. It’s nice and easy to get into, it’s reasonably priced for vendors.”

Just because the market is coming to an end soon, doesn’t mean the party is slowing down in Hagerman.

“We have the Oktoberfest on October nine, we’re going to have a Christmas extravaganza December 3-5, the first weekend,” Holmes said.

The market runs every Sunday through the end of September from 11-3.

