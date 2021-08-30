Advertisement

Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials are boosting pay and offering bonuses to try to attract and maintain correctional officers.

The Idaho Department of Correction says 24% of its correctional officer positions were vacant last month, including 190 vacancies at its prisons in Kuna.

New correctional officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75. New hires will also get $1,500 bonuses and be eligible for $1,500 yearly retention bonuses during their first five years.

Current employees will get hourly raises ranging from 75 cents an hour for wardens to $2.25 for correctional officers starting Sept. 5. On Oct. 15, all current correctional officers will receive $1,500 one-time retention bonuses.

