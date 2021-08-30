Idaho State Board of Education endorses state-funded full-day kindergarten legislation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Board of Education has voted unanimously to recommend a state-funded full-day kindergarten legislative proposal.

A full-day kindergarten bill was introduced during the 2021 Legislative Session but was not heard in committee.

Most school districts in the state of Idaho presently offer a full-day kindergarten option, but the state only covers the cost for half-day programs.

Representative Lance Clow (R-Twin Falls) felt the Idaho State Board of Education endorsement of full-day kindergarten is important, but he also believes some of the issues that hung up last session’s bill need to be addressed.

‘If we’re thinking about full-day kindergarten, there are some issues that I felt sidetracked last year,” said Clowe. “One is some school districts have already requested supplemental levies to pay for full-day kindergarten, so do they give that money back to the taxpayers. In other words, not collect it anymore.”

Rep. Clow said the state has been putting in money towards literacy improvement for students through third grade, which some districts have used for kindergarten. He added this may be the year where Idaho has enough growth of base revenues to support and sustain a full-day kindergarten program.”

The cost of statewide full-day kindergarten is estimated to be $42 million annually.

