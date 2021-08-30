Advertisement

Idaho State Board of Education endorses state-funded full-day kindergarten legislation

The cost of statewide full-day kindergarten is estimated to be $42 million annually
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Board of Education has voted unanimously to recommend a state-funded full-day kindergarten legislative proposal.

A full-day kindergarten bill was introduced during the 2021 Legislative Session but was not heard in committee.

Most school districts in the state of Idaho presently offer a full-day kindergarten option, but the state only covers the cost for half-day programs.

Representative Lance Clow (R-Twin Falls) felt the Idaho State Board of Education endorsement of full-day kindergarten is important, but he also believes some of the issues that hung up last session’s bill need to be addressed.

‘If we’re thinking about full-day kindergarten, there are some issues that I felt sidetracked last year,” said Clowe. “One is some school districts have already requested supplemental levies to pay for full-day kindergarten, so do they give that money back to the taxpayers. In other words, not collect it anymore.”

Rep. Clow said the state has been putting in money towards literacy improvement for students through third grade, which some districts have used for kindergarten. He added this may be the year where Idaho has enough growth of base revenues to support and sustain a full-day kindergarten program.”

The cost of statewide full-day kindergarten is estimated to be $42 million annually.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley

Latest News

On Saturday afternoon Reclaim Idaho collected signatures for their Quality Education Act...
Reclaim Idaho holds signature drive in Twin Falls
Record low numbers of steelhead returning to Columbia River
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
RC Airshow
15th annual RC Airshow hosted in Twin Falls