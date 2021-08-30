Advertisement

New study ranks Idaho near the bottom for women’s equality nationwide

Idaho was ranked 49th overall
Idaho ranks 49th in the country
Idaho ranks 49th in the country
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent study by ranked the best and worst states for women’s equality, and Idaho found itself near the bottom in the nation.

A variety of factors including workplace environment, education, health and political empowerment contributed to a state’s overall ranking in the Wallethub study.

The best state for women’s rights was deemed Nevada, which ranked number one in the United States for women’s political empowerment. Idaho was ranked 49th overall with only Utah ranking lower.

Income gaps between men and women were highlighted in the study as being particularly large in the Gem State.

“Idaho has the fourth-largest income gap between men and women,” said Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “It also has the largest work hours gap, so even though women are making less, they’re actually working longer hours.”

Rodriguez added Idaho additionally has the second-largest educational attainment gap according to their study, meaning more men hold advanced degrees than women.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs

Latest News

Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers
On Saturday afternoon, Reclaim Idaho collected signatures for their Quality Education Act...
Reclaim Idaho holds signature drive in Twin Falls
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
On Saturday afternoon Reclaim Idaho collected signatures for their Quality Education Act...
Reclaim Idaho holds signature drive in Twin Falls