New study ranks Idaho near the bottom for women’s equality nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent study by ranked the best and worst states for women’s equality, and Idaho found itself near the bottom in the nation.

A variety of factors including workplace environment, education, health and political empowerment contributed to a state’s overall ranking in the Wallethub study.

The best state for women’s rights was deemed Nevada, which ranked number one in the United States for women’s political empowerment. Idaho was ranked 49th overall with only Utah ranking lower.

Income gaps between men and women were highlighted in the study as being particularly large in the Gem State.

“Idaho has the fourth-largest income gap between men and women,” said Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “It also has the largest work hours gap, so even though women are making less, they’re actually working longer hours.”

Rodriguez added Idaho additionally has the second-largest educational attainment gap according to their study, meaning more men hold advanced degrees than women.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.