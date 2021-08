MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With prep football back, KMVT will be choosing the best play of the week from the gridiron. The play will be showcased every Sunday night.

The Week 1 honor goes to Raft River’s Mason Whitaker for his strip-sack in Saturday’s game against Raft River.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.