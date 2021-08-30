Reclaim Idaho holds signature drive in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the recent Idaho Supreme Court ruling in favor of initiative rights, Reclaim Idaho celebrated this past weekend with a signature-gathering event for its K-12 funding initiative.

On Saturday afternoon, Reclaim Idaho gathered at City Park in Twin Falls before doing some door-knocking to collect signatures for their Quality Education Act Initiative, which would increase funding for K-12 education by over $300 million annually.

“Well, I’m a retired teacher and it breaks my heart when I hear Idaho is at the bottom for funding for education, so I wanted to do something to help with that,” said Reclaim Idaho volunteer Kathryn Cooper.

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said they would like to collect about 2,000 signatures in Twin Falls, and he feels K-12 funding is something that both liberals and conservatives will rally behind.

“This initiative to fund K-12 education is fiscally conservative because we are exactly shifting the burden away from property taxes which is something that a lot of voters including right here in Twin Falls County care a lot about,” said Mayville. “Property taxes are out of control for a lot of people and that is because the state is not doing its duty to invest in education.”

He also said Reclaim Idaho has never been liberal or anything like that. It has been about organizing around issues that the majority of Idahoans believe in.

“Things like public education and affordable health care. We found that with Medicaid Expansion that over 61 percent of Idaho voters voted for it, including the majority of residents right here in Twin Falls,” Mayville said.

After the meeting at City Park, Mayville and a group of volunteers went out to do some door-knocking. Cooper said one of the biggest obstacles for a signature gatherer is just getting someone to answer the door.

“We have to go out while it is still light and a lot of time people are not home yet so we have to go at a time when people have gotten home from work,” Cooper said.

However, Mayville said when someone is home they find there is very little resistance to signing the petition when people find out the initiative is for K-12 funding.

“They usually sign, and even if they are not willing to sign they know that you mean well and you are trying to do what is best for local families in the community,” said Mayville. “We don’t experience much hostility at all when we knock on doors.”

One person who signed the petition on Saturday said, “Idaho is usually down in the ranking for the nationals school scores; some of that has to be from the funding the state has given. Anything that can be done to increase the education here you have to go for it.”

Overall, Saturday was a pretty successful day in Twin Falls. Mayville said more than 70 percent of the doors he knocked on people were willing to sign the petition.

“Of the few people who didn’t want to sign, I think two out of three wanted to get more information before signing anything. Another one just didn’t want to see more funding go toward schools,” Mayville said.

He also said another big obstacle when gathering signatures is making sure the signatures are valid. A signature has to be perfectly legible when people print their name. If the name is not legible it can get crossed out, or if they write the wrong address somehow that can invalidate a signature as well.

“Some petitioners will find half their signatures are invalid. Generally, our volunteers tend to be a lot more efficient so we will maybe get one out of 1- 5 that end up being invalid,” Mayville.

Reclaim Idaho plans on visiting about 20 cities in Idaho over the next few weeks to gather signatures for the Quality Education Act. Mayville said they plan on revisiting Twin Falls a few more times before it is all said and done with.

Due to the court ruling, ballot initiative campaigns will be required to collect signatures from 6% of voters in 18 districts, instead of 35 districts.

