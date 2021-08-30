Advertisement

St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of their 14 staffed ICU beds are currently filled.
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 patients amidst the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of their 14 staffed ICU beds are currently filled. 11 of their 14 current ICU patients have COVID-19.

Kern added there are ICU beds available at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, but their ICU capacity is limited by the number of ICU nurses on staff. As KMVT has previously reported, ICU units can be difficult to staff because they require a specialized type of nurse to take care of those patients.

Dr. Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, said this lack of available ICU beds is unprecedented, as the ICU never reached capacity during the peak in COVID-19 cases last fall.

“It’s hour-by-hour,” said Kern. “As soon as somebody dies or somebody comes off a ventilator and is able to be moved out of the ICU, another person is moved in almost immediately.”

Roughly 75% of patients currently in the ICU at St. Luke’s Magic Valley are on a ventilator.

Kern added a patient had to be transferred from St. Luke’s Magic Valley to a hospital outside of the St. Luke’s system over the weekend because there were not any available staffed ICU beds within the hospital system.

While a rise in coronavirus patients has partially resulted in the capacity for ICU care, Kern said area doctors believe people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are often waiting too long before being seen by a doctor, and are consequently very ill by the time they arrive at the hospital.

“If you think you have COVID, you’re at risk for severe illness and you’re unvaccinated, it probably makes sense to see somebody and be evaluated for the severity of illness,” said Kern.

According to Kern, if one is experiencing increasing shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, seeking out medical care is advised.

“That’s what we see when people come in and have stayed home too long,” said Kern. “Their oxygen is critically low because their lungs are filled with fluid and they’re not getting good oxygen exchange.”

Kern additionally said from the surge in cases last fall until now, hospital physicians have seen a significant decrease in the age of patients. The average age of patients arriving at the hospital with COVID-19 last fall was around 70-years-old. Now, that average age has gone down roughly a decade to 60 years of age.

Kern did state, however, that there was a day last week where the average age of the 11 patients on ventilators was 42-years-old.

Last week, Twin Falls County had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 496 reported cases according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 tests.
Magic Valley clinics running low on respiratory virus tests, not of concern for schools yet
Hospital Interpreter
Fit and Well Idaho: Interpreters are available at St. Luke’s Health System
Vaccine
Health district clarifies who qualifies for third COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Little: Three coronavirus treatment centers to be set up to free up hospital space