Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A young woman is safe Sunday night after slipping off the edge of the Canyon Rim and being rescued by Twin Falls crews

Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the Canyon Crest Restaurant.

The young woman fell about 10 to 15 feet into the canyon and was able to prevent herself from falling further by holding onto a rock. Crews were able to rescue her in about 30 minutes, and it is being reported at this time she only sustained minor injuries.

What caused her fall is unknown at this time, but Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre. said incidents such as this are becoming more common. Residents and tourists need to be careful when walking along the canyon rim trail.

“Again we recommend that you stay on the trail and no more than 15 to 20 feet from the edge. It does slope pretty bad and there is gravel and loose dirt next to that canyon rim. It is pretty easy to slip,” Aguirre said.

The Twin Falls Fire and Police Department responded to the incident, along with the Magic Valley SORT Team and Paramedics.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.