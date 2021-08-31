Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho to offer student COVID-19 vaccine program

The college hopes this program will encourage some to consider the vaccine, while still preserving students’ personal choice
CSI offering COVID-19 vaccine incentive program (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for students enrolled in credit-bearing classes during the Fall 2021 semester.

Students are eligible for a $100 one-time cash payment should they become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before October 15, 2021. This means students seeking to earn the payment must have completed the two-dose protocol for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson.

The college hopes this program will encourage some to consider the vaccine, while still preserving students’ personal choice.

“Our goal as a college very simply is to be able to stay open and continue to offer the services we do to students,” said Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg. “We’ve tried to avoid mask mandates and we’ve tried to avoid going down those mandatory roads and instead give students the option.”

Bragg added there have been COVID-19 vaccination events held on campus in the past and there are plans to hold more in the future.

The vaccine incentive program is viewed as a way for the college to be more proactive in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus said Bragg.

“We want to make an opportunity for those students who have maybe just been dragging their feet to make a good, proactive response to the pandemic that hopefully keeps them in school and keeps the college functioning as normally as it can,” added Bragg.

Those who are partially vaccinated by the October deadline will not be eligible for the cash incentive.

Distribution of money to students will begin on Tuesday, September 7.

More information on how to participate in the student vaccine incentive program can be found here.

