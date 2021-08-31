Competition for workers is too much for some employers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There is a lot of competition for employers in the Magic Valley when it comes to hiring workers, and some applicants are taking advantage of the situation.

In Twin Falls, there seem to be more job openings than people to fill them. With an unemployment rate of a little more than three percent, employers just aren’t competing for people who are unemployed but they are also trying to entice people away from their current employers.

“Pay rates...that is huge right now. We are looking right now at a $15 an hour being a starting wage for most of our clients,” said Elizabeth Hall, who is a branch manager at Elwood Staffing in Twin Falls. “We have clients that offer Costco memberships, and little things like that really go a long way for candidates.”

She is also seeing clients offering tuition reimbursement programs, retention bonuses, performance bonuses and more flexible scheduling. Employers are also being less restrictive with their qualifications for job openings.

“A lot of clients are more flexible and open to maybe if the candidate has a good work history or they are driven and not necessarily has the background. They are willing to work with them and train them,” Hall said.

The competitive job market has also had an impact on local governments. The County of Twin Falls has more than 20 vacancies they need to fill, and their turnover rate is on pace to be higher than it was last year. The county commissioners recently approved a 2 percent wage increase for county employees due to pressure being put on them in the private sector.

“We have a lot of commercial and new business coming into this area so it is very competitive in the wage market,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson. “Our law enforcement recruitment is low or lower than it has ever been. I don’t necessarily ratchet all that up to wages but that is probably a small part of it”

He said the situation is also concerning because the county is in the business of providing service to the residents of the county and even beyond sometimes. Johnson said one of the biggest services people see physically is the sheriff’s department. Therefore, it’s important for them to get openings filled so there isn’t a delay in service.

“It might take that officer longer to get to that call, depending on the priority list of the call. It might take a little longer at the DMV to get the driver’s license. We have a lot of people from out of county come here to get their driver’s licenses and get their plates,” Johnson said,

The City of Twin Falls has also made changes to attract employees. During the city manager’s budget presentation he informed the council about the pressures on the local economy and workforce.

“We do salary surveys every year to make sure we are market competitive for both our compensation and our benefits,” said Gretchen Hall, HR Manager for the City of Twin Falls.”So yes we increased our compensation for our employees and we did make benefit changes this year.”

Hall said the competition for workers is already impacting some employers more than others. She has noticed a lot of restaurants and fast-food chains are struggling to hire workers. Some have been forced to reduce hours of service.

“There were some fast food restaurants that only had drive-thru open for a long time because they didn’t have enough staff for the dining room,” Hall said.

However, with COVID still lingering around it might take a little longer for service to return to normal for some employers more than others.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.