TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — August 31. is national drug overdose awareness day. The annual day aims to assist those facing drug addiction in finding help to quit before it’s too late.

Officials at the South Central Public Health District say the best way to encourage addicted individuals to seek treatment is to end the stereotypes that come with addiction. This may encourage people to seek treatment sooner.

“The biggest thing to do is just to decrease that stigma,” says Taylor Bybee. “Instead of seeing those that are having issues as ‘druggies,’ we should just look at them as people that have a medical condition and need help.”

Bybee also says that the drug Naloxone can also be a helpful tool in preventing mortality nationally. However, this should only be used in emergency situations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing addiction, you can always call the national addiction hotline at 1-800-662-4357. More local online resources can be found by clicking here.

