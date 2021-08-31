Advertisement

Gov. Little to make Covid-19 announcement on Tuesday

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little will be making an announcement on Tuesday regarding the coronavirus.

The announcement will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Like many places across the country, the Gem State has seen a significant increase in confirmed and positive cases of COVID-19 and hospital systems are preparing for crisis standards of care.

