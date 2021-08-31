Gridiron Grind: Camas ready to roll

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Camas County went through stretches where they didn’t play a single game in weeks. Now they’re hoping for a normal season, against some of the best talent in 8-man football.

The Mushers are the focus of our Gridiron Grind.

“Our conference schedule is front loaded this year,” explained head coach Rusty Kramer. “Hardest games are definitely on the front end of our schedule.

Junior Marcus Staley didn’t always live in Fairfield, but he’s found himself a home.

“My grades have prospered a lot since I came here and so I am enjoying this place more than Twin {Falls}” Staley explained.

And being a student-athlete means being a student first.

“The grade system got changed here, you can’t have lower than a 50% in any of your classes, you can’t fail one class.”

Staley is enjoying the 2021 preseason along with teammates, Dawson Kramer, Kaiden Baxter and Xyler Niehay. They return all but three players from last season.

“I’m relying on my two seniors Dawson and Xyler to lead the team,” Rusty Kramer explained. “Kaidin and Markus are rounding out my leadership of the team.”

Kramer is the head coach’s son and with the honor, comes commitment.

“He pushes me and Xyler because he’s my brother from another mother,” Kramer said.

Xyler is the the senior quarterback who gives credit to his center Kaiden, for protecting him.

“As a center, he has the job of not only getting the snap correctly, but also detecting who’s blitzing but really being the captain of the offensive line,” Niehay told KMVT.

“If I don’t do my job it gets my quarterback killed, it gets my running back hurt, you got to be able to block and do all that,” Baxter added.

If you couldn’t tell, these boys rely on each other like family and they know their place on Friday nights.

“We love it, everyone is in it,” Kramer said. “The whole school, the whole community.”

