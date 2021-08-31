Advertisement

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations force St. Luke’s to pause certain elective surgeries and procedures

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Due to the significant and rapidly increasing COVID-19 activity resulting in hospitalization in the community, St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that in order to proactively manage its capacity for care, it will temporarily pause certain elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries and procedures at its Treasure Valley (Boise, Meridian, and Nampa) and Elmore locations effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley will extend its temporary pause on elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay. Beginning, Thursday, Sept. 2, certain elective outpatient surgeries and procedures will be reduced in order to help support inpatient care needs.

All of the above-mentioned medical centers have paused elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay since mid-August, St. Luke’s will continue to evaluate the cancelation of future impacted elective procedures on a regular basis. Impacted patients will be contacted directly

St. Luke’s will continue to monitor capacity for care and continue to make adjustments as needed.

“Due to the rapidly escalating COVID surge throughout our community, we are doing all we can to ensure we have the capacity to support growing inpatient volumes of both COVID and non-COVID patients. Our hospitalizations due to COVID have risen to levels higher than our peak last fall, including a record number of patients in our ICU’s,” stated Dr. Frank Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, St. Luke’s Boise, Elmore, McCall. “We know that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing death and serious illness. We encourage anyone who is eligible and not yet vaccinated to take the important step of getting a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others.”

