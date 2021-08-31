Advertisement

Increased energy incentives on the rise throughout Idaho

Companies getting paid by using energy-efficient solutions
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With low water levels, conserving energy is now a very high priority for Idaho Power, as 30% of their total energy generated comes from the dams along the Snake River.

Because of this, Idaho Power is offering rather large incentives for companies that are saving energy. One company earned over $9,000 for its energy-saving efforts.

Officials at Idaho power say there are numerous ways that companies can conserve enough energy to receive these benefits.

“Anything from light retrofitting, h-vac retrofitting, or new equipment can help,” says Leo Sanchez, the Key Accounts Energy Adviser for Idaho Power. “Variable frequency drives and optimization environment measures can help as well.”

Sanchez also says that both residential and commercial customers can take advantage of numerous energy-saving programs. A full list of these programs can be found by clicking here.

Incentives will increase as more energy is conserved.

