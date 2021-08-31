Advertisement

Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith’s members

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a news conference on June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By SOPHIA EPPOLITO
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders.

Members who support the stance say they fear that some Latter-day Saints who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political views to supersede their loyalty to a faith that largely prioritizes unity and obedience.

Other church members are upset that their leaders aren’t letting them exercise their own personal decision-making about vaccines and masks.

The Utah-based religion of 16 million members worldwide is one of many faiths grappling with how best to navigate the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

