Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith’s members

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders.

Members who support the stance say they fear that some Latter-day Saints who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political views to supersede their loyalty to a faith that largely prioritizes unity and obedience.

Other church members are upset that their leaders aren’t letting them exercise their own personal decision-making about vaccines and masks.

The Utah-based religion of 16 million members worldwide is one of many faiths grappling with how best to navigate the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

