Advertisement

New BLM proposal looks to better protect native lands

American Falls Archeological District has seen damage due to recreation
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The bureau of Land Management is looking to find a better way to preserve land at the American Falls Archeological District. The new plan is looking to address adverse impacts caused by recreation over portions of the Lake Channel area.

The land in question has served as an important area for Native American tribes over many years.

“It was a camping area used by the Shoshone, Bannock, and Paiute peoples for almost 12,000 years,” says Ken Crane, the field manager at the Burley office of the BLM. “It was used for winter camping, religious, and ceremonial practices over that time period.”

The BLM is accepting written feedback for this plan through November 10. The full proposal can be found by clicking here. Written feedback can be submitted to the Burley office of the BLM, 15 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Feedback can also be submitted at two public meetings on October 7. from 4-7 p.m. MDT, and October 19. from 1-3 p.m. MDT.

Both meetings will be held at the BLM’s Burley office

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke's Magic Valley faces tough decisions about who to offer care amid a surge in ICU...
Many Southern Idaho counties reach critical risk for COVID-19
Stanley in Idaho
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

Latest News

Money raised in Twin Falls for Afgan Refugees
Twin Falls woman raises $6,200 in 4 days to help Afgan refugees
Twin Falls County Fair looks for big rebound this year
Twin Falls County Fair a full-go amid the area’s worst COVID spread
Idaho ranks 49th in the country
New study ranks Idaho near the bottom for women’s equality nationwide
Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers