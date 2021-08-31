New BLM proposal looks to better protect native lands

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The bureau of Land Management is looking to find a better way to preserve land at the American Falls Archeological District. The new plan is looking to address adverse impacts caused by recreation over portions of the Lake Channel area.

The land in question has served as an important area for Native American tribes over many years.

“It was a camping area used by the Shoshone, Bannock, and Paiute peoples for almost 12,000 years,” says Ken Crane, the field manager at the Burley office of the BLM. “It was used for winter camping, religious, and ceremonial practices over that time period.”

The BLM is accepting written feedback for this plan through November 10. The full proposal can be found by clicking here. Written feedback can be submitted to the Burley office of the BLM, 15 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Feedback can also be submitted at two public meetings on October 7. from 4-7 p.m. MDT, and October 19. from 1-3 p.m. MDT.

Both meetings will be held at the BLM’s Burley office

