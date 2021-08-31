Twin Falls County Fair a full-go amid the area’s worst COVID spread

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the fair approaching, and space in Idaho’s healthcare system at an all-time low, I wanted to hold our officials accountable, asking what is being done to help keep you safe. So far, the pandemic is not a priority.

“It’s been pretty smooth set up this year,” said John Pitz, Twin Falls County Fair Manager, “everyone is kind of happy to be going again instead of being shut down like last year.”

On Wednesday, thousands of people will flock to the venue for the Twin Falls County Fair. Now, what does that mean for the local healthcare system?

“There is always a concern whenever there is a group gathering,” South Central Public Health District’s Brianna Bodily said, “especially now that we know that the delta variant is able breakthrough that vaccine barrier a little more effectively.”

With local health experts expressing concern, will we see any additional precautions in place at the Fairgrounds?

“We’re going full bore,” Pitz said. “We don’t have any mask mandates and we don’t have anything like that. We still have our sanitizing stations around that we’re going to continue with that from last year.”

Now, what about our elected officials, will they suggest any ways we can be better protected at the fair this week?

“We haven’t had a real discussion about it,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson. “We have not been in tune with a lot of the numbers at this point.”

So, I decided to help Mr. Johnson, and in just a few minutes I found data showing that our county is currently at critical risk for COVID, according to South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s Magic Valley is currently out of ICU beds and the Department of Health and Welfare has Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties in the top five for COVID cases.

These numbers are the worst the magic valley has seen throughout the pandemic, tomorrow Governor Little is holding a press conference to discuss the status of covid in Idaho.

