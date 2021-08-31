Advertisement

Twin Falls woman raises $6,200 in 4 days to help Afgan refugees

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:37 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Twin Falls resident Kristen Quigley saw images of refugees fleeing through the Kabul Airport, she decided to set a plan in action to help, all the way from the Magic Valley.

She got in touch with a couple of friends who are stationed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to see what she could do to ease the transition for so many displaced families.

In just four days, with the generosity of the Magic Valley, Quigley raised sixty-two-HUNDRED dollars.

Quigley says a large amount of support says a lot about the Southern Idaho community.

“We’re extremely blessed to be in this community. We have so many amazing humans in this community that go above and beyond and know what it is to be a good human. I am grateful for every dollar that we were able to donate.”

The money was sent straight to her friends in Germany who were able to buy food, clothes, diapers and much more.

