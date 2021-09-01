Bearded Axe hosts all-women axe throwing competiton

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Axe throwing is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country right now and a group in Twin Falls is right in the thick of it and making sure everyone interested can be involved.

Saturday at the Bearded Axe, the first annual all-women’s axe throwing competition was held, with a pool of women competing for the top spot.

Lindy Smith, from Trego, Montana, who won the event, says she enjoys the victory but thinks it’s more important to see the event grow the axe throwing community and support her fellow woman throwers.

“Everywhere we go, all the women congregate and support whoever is throwing,” Smith said, “it just helps us feel affirmed that we’re being recognized just within our own group it’s a supporting world of women in this sport that is growing.”

When the sawdust settled, Smith beat out the number two competitor on the last throw, winning by just one point.

