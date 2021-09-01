Burley High School basketball standout chooses top six schools

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s top girls basketball prospect out of the Class of 2023 has narrowed down her list to six schools.

Five Pac-12 schools and one West Coast university remain for Amari Whiting. From the Pac-12, we have Arizona, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and Utah and representing the West Coast, it’s BYU.

The Burley High School junior chose these six schools because of how she saw herself fitting into their respective programs.

While her parents both played basketball for the Cougars, it’s ultimately up to Amari’s decision.

“We’re just trying to get all the information together and it’s been a process together,” Whiting said. “I know I have to make the decision at the end. I don’t know, I don’t feel like they have swayed me one way or another, which is pretty nice, because I think they would have swayed me to BYU because both of them have been there.”

She is taking her first official visit to Stanford on September 25 and then will proceed from there in regards to the other schools.

