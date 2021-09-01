Advertisement

Burley High School basketball standout chooses top six schools

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:43 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s top girls basketball prospect out of the Class of 2023 has narrowed down her list to six schools.

Five Pac-12 schools and one West Coast university remain for Amari Whiting. From the Pac-12, we have Arizona, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and Utah and representing the West Coast, it’s BYU.

The Burley High School junior chose these six schools because of how she saw herself fitting into their respective programs.

While her parents both played basketball for the Cougars, it’s ultimately up to Amari’s decision.

“We’re just trying to get all the information together and it’s been a process together,” Whiting said. “I know I have to make the decision at the end. I don’t know, I don’t feel like they have swayed me one way or another, which is pretty nice, because I think they would have swayed me to BYU because both of them have been there.”

She is taking her first official visit to Stanford on September 25 and then will proceed from there in regards to the other schools.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Stanley in Idaho
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

Latest News

Five Pac-12 schools and one West Coast university remain for Amari Whiting.
Whiting on parents' support
The College of Southern Idaho took down the Mustangs in straight sets.
CSI sweeps Western Wyoming
Burley Volleyball holds off Minico; local sports roundup
The Bobcats outlasted the Spartans in a five-set thriller.
Minico vs. Burley Volleyball