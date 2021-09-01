Burley Volleyball holds off Minico; local sports roundup

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley played host to their rival from across the river, Minico. It was a hard fought match that ended up going in the Bobcats’ favor, 3-2.

Burley ends up getting their first win in conference play.

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 0

Filer 3, Declo 0

Gooding 3, Buhl 2: Izzie Stockham paced the Senators with 22 kills and 10 digs, while Audrey Schilder added 9 kills and 3 blocks. Kiera Patterson tallied 4 blocks, 2 kills and 19 digs. Coach Adkinson says that Wesley Church served the Senators back into the 5th game to take the lead and kept the momentum rolling from there.

Kimberly 3, Jerome 1: Eliza Anderson had 10 kills, while Sidney Kelsey added 8 kills, and Kelsy Stanger scored 4.

Lighthouse 3, Hagerman 0: 25-18 25-12 25-17 - Ella DeJong led the way with 9 kills, Aliea Blakeslee chipped in 8 kills and Madison Morton added 7 kills. Maddy Shetler produced 13 set assists. Defensively, Blakeslee had nine digs, while DeJong added 8.

Butte County 2, Murtaugh 1

Murtaugh 2, Dietrich 0

Oakley 3, Wendell 0

Shoshone 2, Castleford 0

Shoshone 2, Valley 1

Valley 2, Castleford 1

Richfield 3, Camas County 0

Hansen 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0

BOYS SOCCER:

Buhl 3, Gooding 2: Scoring for the Indians; Edgar Sanchez, Luis Rojas and Manuel Alonso.

Wendell 4, Kimberly 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

Filer 5, Declo 1

Buhl 5, Gooding 0: Aileen Verduzco (sr.), Macie Trevino (sr.), Rachel Guzman (jr.), Galia Pelayo(fr.), and Liesl Kimball (fr.). Assists by Aileen Veduzco, Keala Jaynes (fr.), Liesl Kimball, and Aailiyah Webb (fr.).

