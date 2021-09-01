CSI overcomes sluggish start to sweep Western Wyoming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho swept Western Wyoming by the final scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.

The match was far from easy for the Golden Eagles, after they found themselves down by as many as five in the first set.

CSI actually started off the match with three hitting errors, before finishing with a team hitting percentage of .269, compared to .085 for the Mustangs.

Savannah Taosoga led CSI with 11 kills, five digs and two blocks. Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai, daughter of assistant coach Babes Kalulu, had a team-high 20 assists along with two aces and two digs. Kennedy Peery added 13 assists. Kerra Trimble led the Golden Eagles with 10 digs.

The Golden Eagles, 3-2, now travel to Salt Lake for a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday.

