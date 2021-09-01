Advertisement

CSI overcomes sluggish start to sweep Western Wyoming

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho swept Western Wyoming by the final scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.

The match was far from easy for the Golden Eagles, after they found themselves down by as many as five in the first set.

CSI actually started off the match with three hitting errors, before finishing with a team hitting percentage of .269, compared to .085 for the Mustangs.

Savannah Taosoga led CSI with 11 kills, five digs and two blocks. Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai, daughter of assistant coach Babes Kalulu, had a team-high 20 assists along with two aces and two digs. Kennedy Peery added 13 assists. Kerra Trimble led the Golden Eagles with 10 digs.

The Golden Eagles, 3-2, now travel to Salt Lake for a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Stanley in Idaho
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

Latest News

The Bruins blanketed the Wolverines Monday at Sunway Soccer Complex.
Twin Falls shuts out Wood River; Monday’s sports roundup
The Wolverines were no match for the aggressive play of the Twin Falls Bruins.
Twin Falls shuts out Wood River
Amari Whiting at practice.
Burley High School basketball standout chooses top six schools
Five Pac-12 schools and one West Coast university remain for Amari Whiting.
Whiting on parents' support