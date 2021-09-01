Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers receive threatening letters over wolf law

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 1, 2021
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — At least two Idaho state lawmakers received threatening letters concerning their votes on a law intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers.

The anonymous letters to Republican Sen. Dan Johnson and Republican Rep. Caroline Troy say that “just as the wolf went from predator to prey, so shall you.” It’s not clear how many more lawmakers received the letters.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that some of the lawmakers contacted the Idaho State Police.

Backers of the wolf law that took effect July 1. said the state can cut the number of wolves to 150 before federal authorities would take over management.

That would be a 90% reduction of the state’s 1,500 wolves.

