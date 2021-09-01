Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Rides is working toward gradually reducing its carbon footprint in the Wood River Valley, with the goal of being emission-free by the end of the decade.

Mountain Rides recently put into service four electric buses earlier his month. The lithium battery buses have zero emissions and are expected to eliminate more than 1,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

“I think primarily when you are driving behind one, or one passes you on the road, you are definitely noticing you are not getting a puff of exhaust you would with a diesel bus,” said Kathleen Kristenson, Board Chair for Mountain Rides.

Director of Community Mobility for Mountain Rides Kim MacPherson said the whole nation is starting to do this. The government is coming out with grants now for access to electric buses, so Mountain Rides wanted to be part of what’s going on.

An E-Bus costs about twice as much as a diesel-fueled one. The buses run for about $800,000 each, and the total cost of the electrical equipment to charge the buses was more than $600,000. The buses and equipment were purchased primarily through grant money said Executive Director Wally Morgus.

“But you do have to remember that we don’t have to use diesel fuel with them. We are taking away that cost,” said MacPherson. “The other thing is an electric bus has fewer parts than a diesel bus, so we are not going to be purchasing as many parts for the bus.”

Right now the buses are primarily in service on the Valley Route.

A fully charged bus gets about 350 miles and takes about three hours to fully charge. Mountain Rides has charging stations in Bellevue and Ketchum, and they plan on putting seven more E-Buses online next year, with a goal of making the entire fleet electric by 2027. But the thing travelers like most about them is how quiet they are.

“You will hear the blinker before you hear anything else. That is what people say. ‘What is that noise?’ it is the blinker,” MacPherson said.

Mountain Rides driver and trainer Ashley Kelbert said driving an E-Bus is pretty much the same as driving a diesel, but there is one thing she will miss about the old buses.

“You kind of miss the transmission, and you don’t have any gears. It is kind of like driving a golf cart,” Kelbert said.

The COVID protocols on the electric buses are the same as the regular buses. Face masks are required for all riders and seating is limited to 35 people at a time, which is the seating capacity of buses. No standing riders are allowed.

