National Guard activated to assist healthcare works amid COVID surge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gov. Brad Little announced he is once again activating the National Guard to assist healthcare workers as the demand for care increases due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Little also said the current situation in hospitals is bleak.

“On a daily call with hospitals this morning, we heard there are only four adult ICU beds available in the entire state,” Governor Little said, “out of four hundred.”

Gov. Brad Little held a press conference addressing the mounting concerns across the state as COVID cases surge.

The Department of Health and Welfare echoed those concerns during its weekly coronavirus briefing, saying the demand for healthcare facilities is higher than ever.

“As of last Friday, August 28., our daily average was 457 patients in the hospital,” said Director of the Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen. “The thing that is really interesting is that it’s actually rising much more quickly than it did last winter.”

This peak in cases and subsequent hospitalizations is pushing leaders in Idaho towards an exceedingly difficult decision.

“We are dangerously close to activating statewide crisis standards of care,” said Governor Little.

Crisis standards of care, which are defined on the Department of Health and Welfare website, mean hospitals across the state would begin to make grim decisions about who, and who not, to treat at their facilities.

For example, patients who are in non-life-threatening situations or deemed more likely to die than others could be turned away.

Governor Little also pleaded with Idahoans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and there may be some positive news about that.

“Each day and each week, we are seeing more people choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Sarah Leeds of the Department of Health and Welfare.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho is still lagging behind much of the country in vaccination rates, just under forty-nine percent of eligible Idahoans are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.