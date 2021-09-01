Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Stanley in Idaho
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Twin Falls County Fair
Twin Falls county fair hoping for a busy week
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her